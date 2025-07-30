Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit rises 405.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.81% to Rs 922.86 croreNet profit of Allied Blenders & Distillers rose 405.00% to Rs 56.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.81% to Rs 922.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 757.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales922.86757.63 22 OPM %12.099.79 -PBDT91.1931.74 187 PBT75.6415.54 387 NP56.5611.20 405
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content