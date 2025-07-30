NTPC consolidated net profit rises 9.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.02% to Rs 47065.36 croreNet profit of NTPC rose 9.80% to Rs 6010.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5474.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.02% to Rs 47065.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48528.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales47065.3648528.88 -3 OPM %26.7327.69 -PBDT12352.0611488.47 8 PBT7765.067284.27 7 NP6010.605474.14 10
