Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Airports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 211.59 crore in the June 2025 quarter

GMR Airports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 211.59 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 33.43% to Rs 3205.23 crore

Net Loss of GMR Airports reported to Rs 211.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 141.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.43% to Rs 3205.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2402.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3205.232402.20 33 OPM %36.3437.31 -PBDT377.59166.43 127 PBT-111.06-299.73 63 NP-211.59-141.65 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit rises 67.29% in the June 2025 quarter

New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit rises 67.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Rushabh Precision Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Rushabh Precision Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Entertainment Network (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.39 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Entertainment Network (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.39 crore in the June 2025 quarter

NTPC consolidated net profit rises 9.80% in the June 2025 quarter

NTPC consolidated net profit rises 9.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRussia EarthquakeNSDL IPOQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon