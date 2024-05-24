Business Standard
Allied Digital Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 6.33% to Rs 176.76 crore
Net profit of Allied Digital Services reported to Rs 14.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 37.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 176.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 563.53% to Rs 45.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.09% to Rs 687.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 660.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales176.76166.23 6 687.06660.07 4 OPM %13.7711.23 -12.1413.38 - PBDT22.8117.67 29 79.3389.94 -12 PBT18.8113.27 42 62.9772.96 -14 NP14.11-37.35 LP 45.856.91 564
First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

