DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 13.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.99% to Rs 83.96 croreNet profit of DMCC Speciality Chemicals declined 13.75% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.99% to Rs 83.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 67.24% to Rs 11.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.18% to Rs 327.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 386.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
