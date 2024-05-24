Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 198.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 86.21% to Rs 57.11 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 52.83% to Rs 384.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 251.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.23% to Rs 383.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 277.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation rose 198.18% to Rs 60.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 86.21% to Rs 57.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.57.1130.67383.12277.1686.3172.8791.4088.4972.4524.63406.88273.2372.2124.39405.94272.2860.4720.28384.96251.88