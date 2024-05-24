Crown Lifters standalone net profit declines 19.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.64% to Rs 10.54 croreNet profit of Crown Lifters declined 19.31% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.64% to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.28% to Rs 5.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.75% to Rs 28.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content