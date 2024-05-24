Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Crown Lifters standalone net profit declines 19.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 73.64% to Rs 10.54 crore
Net profit of Crown Lifters declined 19.31% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.64% to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.28% to Rs 5.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.75% to Rs 28.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.546.07 74 28.1019.28 46 OPM %61.0127.68 -53.8424.22 - PBDT6.011.75 243 14.274.91 191 PBT3.750.90 317 7.382.27 225 NP1.882.33 -19 5.513.90 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 35.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Frog Cellsat standalone net profit declines 30.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Frog Cellsat consolidated net profit declines 27.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 24.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Auro Laboratories standalone net profit rises 637.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Brigade Enterprises inks JDA to develop Rs 720 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Alstone Textiles (India) standalone net profit declines 77.44% in the March 2024 quarter

N G Industries standalone net profit rises 68.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 7.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Mukesh Babu Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PriceZerodha | Nithin KamathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon