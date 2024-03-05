Allied Digital spurts on Rs 190-cr order win

Allied Digital Services rallied 4.74% to Rs 161.40 after the company announced that it has received letter of intent (LoI) for Taloja Smart Industrial City project, valued at Rs 190 crore.

This transformative project spans an 18-month implementation period, followed by a 60-month operations and maintenance phase, said the company.

The scope of the project entails establishment of an Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) at both the corporation's head office and the industrial township. The ICCC software will seamlessly integrate with a cloud-based data center/disaster recovery system. In addition, the project includes the deployment of CCTV-based surveillance system to enhance security and monitoring capabilities.

Further, the project involves the implementation of a smart water metering system with seamless integration of data into the ICCC and water billing system (WBS). A variable messaging display system will be introduced for real-time communication and information dissemination. The establishment of a robust optical fiber connectivity network will link field devices with the ICCC to ensure efficient and reliable data transmission.

The company said that one of the innovative components of the project involves utilizing drone-based 3D mapping technology to create a comprehensive geographical information system (GIS). This GIS will enhance spatial awareness and planning capabilities, contributing to the overall success of the smart city solution.

Allied Digital Services is a global IT transformation architect, with a track record for designing, developing, deploying and delivering end-to-end IT infrastructure services. The company's operations are spread in 70 countries across 5 continents.

The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 39.3% to Rs 11.70 crore on 1.8% fall in net sales to Rs 171.08 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

