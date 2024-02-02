Sales rise 63.81% to Rs 66.54 croreNet profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products rose 57.89% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 63.81% to Rs 66.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales66.5440.62 64 OPM %8.7510.76 -PBDT3.472.55 36 PBT2.201.52 45 NP2.401.52 58
