Sales rise 63.81% to Rs 66.54 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products rose 57.89% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 63.81% to Rs 66.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.66.5440.628.7510.763.472.552.201.522.401.52