Shri Gang Industries &amp; Allied Products standalone net profit rises 57.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 63.81% to Rs 66.54 crore
Net profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products rose 57.89% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 63.81% to Rs 66.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales66.5440.62 64 OPM %8.7510.76 -PBDT3.472.55 36 PBT2.201.52 45 NP2.401.52 58
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

