Allsec Technologies consolidated net profit rises 102.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.29% to Rs 129.32 croreNet profit of Allsec Technologies rose 102.60% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.29% to Rs 129.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 107.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales129.32107.51 20 OPM %24.0022.82 -PBDT32.9625.72 28 PBT23.1418.77 23 NP31.9515.77 103
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content