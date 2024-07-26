Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 94.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.54% to Rs 18.91 crore

Net profit of Star Housing Finance rose 94.84% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.54% to Rs 18.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.18.9112.0864.6263.414.072.213.902.073.021.55