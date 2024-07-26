Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 94.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.54% to Rs 18.91 croreNet profit of Star Housing Finance rose 94.84% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.54% to Rs 18.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.9112.08 57 OPM %64.6263.41 -PBDT4.072.21 84 PBT3.902.07 88 NP3.021.55 95
