Glenmark Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.76% to Rs 588.62 croreNet profit of Glenmark Life Sciences declined 17.70% to Rs 111.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 135.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.76% to Rs 588.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 578.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales588.62578.45 2 OPM %27.1033.39 -PBDT164.63194.62 -15 PBT150.24182.01 -17 NP111.48135.45 -18
