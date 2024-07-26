Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 23.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 970.45 croreNet profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT declined 23.62% to Rs 178.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 234.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 970.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 942.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales970.45942.63 3 OPM %76.3275.17 -PBDT466.82496.52 -6 PBT200.46267.72 -25 NP178.76234.04 -24
