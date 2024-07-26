Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 23.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 970.45 crore

Net profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT declined 23.62% to Rs 178.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 234.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 970.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 942.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.970.45942.6376.3275.17466.82496.52200.46267.72178.76234.04