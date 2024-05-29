Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 48.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70.52% to Rs 45.41 croreNet profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 48.88% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 70.52% to Rs 45.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 115.97% to Rs 34.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.99% to Rs 116.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
