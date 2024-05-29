Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 48.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 70.52% to Rs 45.41 crore
Net profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 48.88% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 70.52% to Rs 45.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 115.97% to Rs 34.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.99% to Rs 116.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales45.4126.63 71 116.2976.01 53 OPM %10.0410.93 -13.1711.91 - PBDT8.145.34 52 23.6119.87 19 PBT6.664.74 41 20.1517.76 13 NP6.004.03 49 34.0815.78 116
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 388.67% in the December 2023 quarter

SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 204.90% in the March 2024 quarter

B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 184.02% in the March 2024 quarter

LKP Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Remsons Industries consolidated net profit rises 101.96% in the March 2024 quarter

PBM Polytex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

J A Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Maris Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Som Datt Finance Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon