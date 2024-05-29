Maris Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.39% to Rs 37.75 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.43% to Rs 160.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Maris Spinners reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.39% to Rs 37.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.37.7543.09160.65146.801.91-5.31-3.04-5.63-0.14-1.91-7.37-10.26-0.65-3.54-13.27-15.69-0.19-1.77-9.13-10.86