Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 61.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.14% to Rs 29.65 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 61.97% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 69.14% to Rs 29.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.29.6517.5312.4816.607.735.016.734.276.093.76