Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 85.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.21% to Rs 3.62 crore

Net profit of Kemistar Corporation rose 85.71% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 73.21% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.622.098.8410.530.220.170.130.080.130.07