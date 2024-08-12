Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 85.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.21% to Rs 3.62 croreNet profit of Kemistar Corporation rose 85.71% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 73.21% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.622.09 73 OPM %8.8410.53 -PBDT0.220.17 29 PBT0.130.08 63 NP0.130.07 86
