SPML Infra consolidated net profit rises 2773.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.20% to Rs 206.76 croreNet profit of SPML Infra rose 2773.33% to Rs 12.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 41.20% to Rs 206.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 351.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales206.76351.62 -41 OPM %5.57-0.28 -PBDT16.321.21 1249 PBT15.990.55 2807 NP12.930.45 2773
