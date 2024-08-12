Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit declines 3.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.95% to Rs 73.76 crore

Net profit of Kamat Hotels (India) declined 3.60% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 73.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.