Alok Inds Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 162 cr

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Alok Industries's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 162.38 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 262.10 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 6.25% year on year (YoY) to Rs 941.09 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 162.38 crore in the second quarter of FY26 compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 262.10 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

On a standalone basis, the company's net loss reduced to Rs 201.97 crore in Q2 FY26 from a net loss of Rs 260.60 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5.66% year on year (YoY) to Rs 901.19 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

 

On a half-yearly basis, the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 333.94 crore in H1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 468.97 crore posted in H1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 1,873.58 crore in H1 FY26 compared to Rs 1,891.96 crore posted in H1 FY25.

Alok Industries is an integrated textile manufacturer with operations in both the cotton & polyester value chains. The company is primarily engaged in the business of textile manufacturing, including mending and packing activities. It has global retailers, brands, reputed garment manufacturers, and traders.

Shares of Alok Industries declined 2.29% to Rs 17.49 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

