J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.48%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1696.1, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.32% in last one year as compared to a 3.56% fall in NIFTY and a 4.76% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1696.1, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 25738.2. The Sensex is at 83911.27, up 0.53%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 0.31% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22103.2, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 89803 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.64 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

