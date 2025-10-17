Friday, October 17, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1684.1, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.84% in last one year as compared to a 3.56% jump in NIFTY and a 4.76% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1684.1, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 25738.2. The Sensex is at 83911.27, up 0.53%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has gained around 2.15% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22103.2, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1685.9, up 1.22% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 79.95 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

