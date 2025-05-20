Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 30.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 71.81% to Rs 5971.50 croreNet profit of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust declined 30.75% to Rs 167.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 241.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 71.81% to Rs 5971.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3475.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.96% to Rs 839.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1119.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.40% to Rs 19580.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13194.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5971.503475.70 72 19580.9013194.40 48 OPM %41.1637.43 -40.7739.09 - PBDT1386.70669.50 107 4396.202814.10 56 PBT187.10239.00 -22 923.801109.40 -17 NP167.10241.30 -31 839.901119.20 -25
