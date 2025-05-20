Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit declines 57.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 602.52 croreNet profit of Northern ARC Capital declined 57.48% to Rs 37.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 602.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 563.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.23% to Rs 304.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 308.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.89% to Rs 2341.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1890.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales602.52563.93 7 2341.611890.08 24 OPM %39.1457.02 -52.0260.72 - PBDT39.97118.48 -66 403.96437.18 -8 PBT35.01113.83 -69 386.08420.24 -8 NP37.7688.81 -57 304.55308.33 -1
