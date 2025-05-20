Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quess Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 95.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Quess Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 95.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 3.38% to Rs 3656.42 crore

Net loss of Quess Corp reported to Rs 95.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 94.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.38% to Rs 3656.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3536.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.52% to Rs 45.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 277.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 14967.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13695.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3656.423536.91 3 14967.2013695.09 9 OPM %1.841.69 -1.751.71 - PBDT69.2551.81 34 247.35191.96 29 PBT59.0836.72 61 206.14133.91 54 NP-95.4994.38 PL 45.80277.86 -84

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

