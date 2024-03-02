AM Best affirms ratings of ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company said that the AM Best has affirmed the financial strength rating of 'B++ (Good)' and the long-term issuer credit rating of 'bbb+ (Good)' of the company.

Concurrently, AM Best has assigned the India National Scale Rating (NSR) of aaa.IN (Exceptional) to ICICI Lombard. The outlook of these credit ratings (ratings) is stable.

AM Best said that the ratings reflect ICICI Lombards balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

ICICI Lombards balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation, which is expected to remain at the strongest level over the medium term, as measured by Bests Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The companys robust regulatory solvency position is supported by a track record of strong internal capital generation, with shareholders equity having exhibited a five-year average compound annual growth rate of 15%, as calculated by AM Best (fiscal-years 2019-2023).

In addition, AM Best views the company as having strong financial flexibility as demonstrated by its track record of capital raising activities. An offsetting balance sheet strength factor remains ICICI Lombards moderate-risk investment portfolio, which includes significant exposure to equities and fixed income securities that are non-rated on an international rating scale.

AM Best views ICICI Lombards operating performance as strong, with a five-year average return-onequity ratio of 18.2%, as calculated by AM Best (fiscal-years 2019-2023). Overall operating results are robust, albeit reliant on investment income (including capital gains) to offset underwriting losses.

Although the companys five-year average combined ratio was 104.8%, it has consistently outperformed the domestic general insurance market in India. Underwriting performance improved in fiscal-year 2023, mainly driven by a reduction in COVID-19 claims from the health business, and there was further improvement in the first nine months of fiscal-year 2024.

ICICI Lombard is the second-largest non-life general insurer in India, with an overall market share of 8.2% based on fiscal-year 2023s gross domestic premium income. The companys underwriting portfolio is well diversified by lines of business and distribution channels with a geographical concentration in India.

ICICI Lombard is anticipated to enhance its underwriting risk selection through the adoption of technology and analytics, however, persistent market competition may still pose challenges to its technical margins.

ICICI Lombard is India's largest private sector general insurance company based on gross direct premium. The company offers a comprehensive range of products through multiple distribution channels, including motor, health, crop, fire, personal accident, marine, engineering, and liability insurance. Its parent - ICICI Bank, which is one of the largest private sector banks in the country, holds 48.01% stake in the company as of 30 September 2023.

The companys net profit jumped 22.38% to Rs 431.46 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 352.53 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Total income increased by 14.69% to Rs 5,003.15 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 4,362.00 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

The scrip rose 0.19% to currently trade at Rs 1645 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News