Volumes soar at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd counter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 70.09 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 782.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8954 shares

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Havells India Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Devyani International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 February 2024.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 70.09 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 782.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8954 shares. The stock gained 3.84% to Rs.1,713.35. Volumes stood at 11729 shares in the last session.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd clocked volume of 6.66 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55425 shares. The stock gained 0.26% to Rs.1,561.05. Volumes stood at 9632 shares in the last session.

Havells India Ltd saw volume of 93338 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15913 shares. The stock increased 2.14% to Rs.1,455.90. Volumes stood at 11032 shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 2.59 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48014 shares. The stock dropped 0.17% to Rs.966.50. Volumes stood at 31508 shares in the last session.

Devyani International Ltd recorded volume of 20.78 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.42 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.56% to Rs.158.25. Volumes stood at 1.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News