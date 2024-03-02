Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Capital Goods shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 429.1 points or 0.73% at 59271.69 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 4.06%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 3.94%),V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 1.54%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.49%),Thermax Ltd (up 1.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Timken India Ltd (up 1.21%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.01%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.01%), GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.89%), and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 0.76%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.02%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 0.75%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.45%) moved lower.
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 180.89 or 0.25% at 73926.24.
The Nifty 50 index was up 62.9 points or 0.28% at 22401.65.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 284.86 points or 0.63% at 45817.32.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 78.44 points or 0.58% at 13560.9.
On BSE,2248 shares were trading in green, 879 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 3.47% in the December 2023 quarter

Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 10.99% in the December 2023 quarter

Real Estate shares gain

Consumer Durables shares gain

Hero MotoCorp gains as total sales climbs 19% YoY in Feb'24

Market opens on higher note in early trade; breadth strong

Elgi Equipments Ltd Spurts 2.45%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon