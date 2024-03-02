Cipla Jiangsu facility clear USFDA inspection

The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a pre-approval inspection at the manufacturing facility of Cipla (Jiangsu) Pharmaceutical Co., located in Qidong, Jiangsu Province, China from 26 February 2024 to 1 March 2024.

Meanwhile, the pharma company stated that the joint venture (JV) agreement entered between Cipla (EU) (wholly owned subsidiary of the company in UK) with Kemwell Biopharma UK and MNI Ventures have received confirmation of incorporation of JV MKC Biotherapeutics Inc. from Secretary of State, Delaware, USA on 29 February 2024. The effective date of incorporation is 27 February 2024.

Further, Cipla informed that it has completed the transfer of Generics Business Undertaking as a going concern on a slump sale basis to Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on 1 March 2024.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

The pharmaceutical company reported 31.82% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,055.90 crore on 13.53% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,505.66 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Cipla (Jiangsu) Pharmaceutical Co. is a subsidiary of the company. The inspection has been concluded with zero Form 483 observations, stated the drug maker.