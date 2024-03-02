Sensex (    %)
                        
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company receives ratings action from AM Best

Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Affirms credit ratings and assigns National Scale Rating to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company announced that the AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of bbb+ (Good) of the Company.
Concurrently, AM Best has assigned the India National Scale Rating of aaa.IN (Exceptional) to the Company. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
The ratings reflect the Company's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

