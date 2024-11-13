Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 142.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.72% to Rs 44.70 croreNet profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises rose 142.59% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.72% to Rs 44.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales44.7040.01 12 OPM %5.682.55 -PBDT4.122.94 40 PBT3.111.81 72 NP2.621.08 143
