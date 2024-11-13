Arihant Academy standalone net profit declines 34.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 49.61% to Rs 11.01 croreNet profit of Arihant Academy declined 34.05% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 49.61% to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.0121.85 -50 OPM %19.7114.97 -PBDT2.373.83 -38 PBT1.973.02 -35 NP1.532.32 -34
