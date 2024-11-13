Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit rises 550.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.14% to Rs 13.05 croreNet profit of Lorenzini Apparels rose 550.80% to Rs 12.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 27.14% to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.0517.91 -27 OPM %13.7919.26 -PBDT16.493.72 343 PBT15.972.94 443 NP12.171.87 551
