Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Sales decline 0.56% to Rs 44.45 crore

Net loss of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 44.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales44.4544.70 -1 OPM %0.815.68 -PBDT1.024.12 -75 PBT-0.043.11 PL NP-0.562.62 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
