Mazda standalone net profit declines 15.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.48% to Rs 50.84 croreNet profit of Mazda declined 15.59% to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.48% to Rs 50.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales50.8456.79 -10 OPM %20.5915.83 -PBDT11.0412.80 -14 PBT10.0011.83 -15 NP7.588.98 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content