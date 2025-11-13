Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazda standalone net profit declines 15.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Net profit of Mazda declined 15.59% to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.48% to Rs 50.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales50.8456.79 -10 OPM %20.5915.83 -PBDT11.0412.80 -14 PBT10.0011.83 -15 NP7.588.98 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

