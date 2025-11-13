Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanofi Consumer Healthcare surges after Q3 PAT jumps 40% YoY

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare surges after Q3 PAT jumps 40% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India (SCHIL) soared 8.47% to Rs 5,052 after the company reported a strong performance for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On a standalone basis, revenue from operations stood at Rs 233.9 crore, up 46% year-on-year and 6% sequentially, driven by exports and domestic business.

Domestic sales grew 20% YoY, while exports surged more than tenfold due to a low base.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 37.4% YoY to Rs 84.1 crore in Q3 CY25, and was up 6.59% sequentially. Profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 62.9 crore, up 40% year-on-year and 4% sequentially.

On the cost side, total expenses rose 50.2% YoY to Rs 152.8 crore. Cost of materials consumed was Rs 36.5 crore, up 159% YoY, while employee expenses rose to Rs 31.7 crore, up 16% YoY.

 

Quarter figures are not directly comparable due to the demerger and voluntary recall of certain variants of key brands in the domestic market.

Managing director Himanshu Bakshi said, "Our third-quarter results reflect the strength of our diversified portfolio driving sustained growth momentum this quarter. The domestic business demonstrates good performance, with exports providing additional impetus to revenue growth. All our voluntarily recalled products have successfully re-established their market presence within the year. Anchored in science and guided by purpose, we remain committed to making self-care simpler, more accessible and more effective for every consumer."

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited (SCHIL) has emerged as a distinct legal entity following its demerger from Sanofi India. It now operates as an independent entity with a focused mandate in the consumer healthcare segment.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

