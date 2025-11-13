Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Precision Wires India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Precision Wires India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Avro India Ltd, TVS Electronics Ltd, Taylormade Renewables Ltd and Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 November 2025.

Precision Wires India Ltd spiked 15.15% to Rs 266.4 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99578 shares in the past one month.

 

Avro India Ltd soared 14.19% to Rs 130. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7009 shares in the past one month.

TVS Electronics Ltd surged 13.72% to Rs 672. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13614 shares in the past one month.

Taylormade Renewables Ltd gained 13.50% to Rs 169.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37013 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15647 shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Partly Paidup spurt 13.05% to Rs 131.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3020 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1338 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

