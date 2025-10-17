Friday, October 17, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit declines 25.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit declines 25.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 25.53% to Rs 111.66 crore

Net profit of Ambar Protein Industries declined 25.65% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.53% to Rs 111.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales111.6688.95 26 OPM %2.254.76 -PBDT2.243.89 -42 PBT1.903.57 -47 NP2.002.69 -26

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

