Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 2,800 cr transmission project in Gujarat

Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 2,800 cr transmission project in Gujarat

Mar 21 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) has won a power transmission project in Gujarat, which will supply green electrons for manufacturing Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia in Mundra, Gujarat. The project which will cost ~Rs 2,800 crore, will be delivered to the nation in 36 months.

This project "Transmission System for Green Hydrogen/Ammonia Manufacturing Potential in Mundra, Gujarat involves upgrading the Navinal (Mundra) electrical substation by adding two large 765/400kV transformers. Additionally, a 75 km long 765kV double-circuit line will be constructed to connect this substation to the Bhuj substation.

The project will see the addition of 150 cKM of transmission lines and 3,000 MVA of transformation capacity to AESL's overall transmission infrastructure, taking them to 25,928 cKM and 87,186 MVA, respectively.

 

AESL won the project under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism and PFC Consulting Limited was the bid process coordinator. The project SPV was formally transferred to AESL on March 20, 2025.

This is AESL's 6th order win this fiscal year, taking its orderbook to ~Rs 57,561 Cr.

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

