Ambitious Plastomac Company standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 380.60% to Rs 3.22 crore

Net profit of Ambitious Plastomac Company rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 380.60% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.220.672.174.480.070.030.070.030.060.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News