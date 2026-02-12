Prakash Industries receives upgrade in credit ratings
Prakash Industries announced that CARE Ratings has upgraded the company's credit rating for its long term facilities from CARE BB (Stable) to CARE BB+ (Stable). The rating reflects an improvement in the Company's credit profile and carries a Stable outlook as assigned by CARE Ratings.
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 2:53 PM IST