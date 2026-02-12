Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prakash Industries receives upgrade in credit ratings

Prakash Industries receives upgrade in credit ratings

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 2:53 PM IST
Prakash Industries announced that CARE Ratings has upgraded the company's credit rating for its long term facilities from CARE BB (Stable) to CARE BB+ (Stable). The rating reflects an improvement in the Company's credit profile and carries a Stable outlook as assigned by CARE Ratings.

Thomas Cook & SOTC announce charter flights to Bhutan from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad

Radiant Cash Management Services receives LoI for contract worth Rs 35 cr from IDBI Bank

Ceigall wins NHAI road project of Rs 2,160 cr in Bihar

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Abbott India Q3 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 376 cr

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

