KPT Industries standalone net profit declines 10.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales rise 1.61% to Rs 41.04 crore

Net profit of KPT Industries declined 10.14% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 41.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales41.0440.39 2 OPM %13.8215.05 -PBDT4.904.97 -1 PBT4.084.06 0 NP2.572.86 -10

Benchmarks trade with significant losses; media shares tumble

Prakash Industries receives upgrade in credit ratings

Thomas Cook & SOTC announce charter flights to Bhutan from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad

Radiant Cash Management Services receives LoI for contract worth Rs 35 cr from IDBI Bank

Ceigall wins NHAI road project of Rs 2,160 cr in Bihar

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

