KPT Industries standalone net profit declines 10.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of KPT Industries declined 10.14% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 41.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.41.0440.3913.8215.054.904.974.084.062.572.86

