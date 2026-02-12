Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit declines 94.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.81% to Rs 34.42 crore

Net profit of Purity Flex Pack declined 94.12% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 34.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.34.4229.984.764.901.131.210.090.230.010.17

