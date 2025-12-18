Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AMC stocks rally as SEBI cuts mutual fund expense ratios

AMC stocks rally as SEBI cuts mutual fund expense ratios

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Shares of asset management companies jumped on Wednesday after the Securities and Exchange Board of India announced a cut in mutual fund expense ratios.

The move was seen as a structural positive for the industry. Nippon Life India Asset Management surged 6.48%. HDFC Asset Management Company rose 4.49%. UTI Asset Management Company gained 3.93%. Nuvama Wealth Management added 3.37%. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC climbed 2.77%, while Motilal Oswal Financial Services advanced 2.18%.

SEBI on Wednesday (17 December 2025) decided to lower mutual fund expense ratio limits, now termed the Base Expense Ratio or BER. The BER will exclude all statutory levies such as GST, stamp duty, SEBI fees and exchange charges. The regulator also clarified that the total expense ratio will not be calculated by adding these levies to the BER.

 

The revised norms apply across a wide spectrum of products, including index funds, exchange traded funds, fund of funds, equity-oriented schemes with over 65% of assets under management invested in equities, closed-ended schemes and non equity-oriented schemes.

For investors, the change means lower costs and higher net asset values. This is expected to make mutual funds more attractive. For asset management companies, the move offers greater cost flexibility and could drive higher inflows.

Market participants expect the lower fee structure to boost retail participation. That, in turn, could support long-term growth in assets under management and client additions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NTPC Green commissions additional solar capacity at Khavda

NTPC Green commissions additional solar capacity at Khavda

Benchmarks nudge lower; breadth weak

Benchmarks nudge lower; breadth weak

Shares of HRS Aluglaze get listed in MT group

Shares of HRS Aluglaze get listed in MT group

Shares of Pajson Agro India list in MT group

Shares of Pajson Agro India list in MT group

GE Vernova T&D India secures PGCIL order to refurbish 2x500 MW HVDC Chandrapur link

GE Vernova T&D India secures PGCIL order to refurbish 2x500 MW HVDC Chandrapur link

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVedanta DemergerGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon