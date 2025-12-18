Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Vernova T&D India secures PGCIL order to refurbish 2x500 MW HVDC Chandrapur link

GE Vernova T&D India secures PGCIL order to refurbish 2x500 MW HVDC Chandrapur link

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

GE Vernova T&D India said it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) for the refurbishment of the 2x500 MW HVDC Chandrapur back-to-back link connecting the northern & southern regions of India.

The project scope includes upgrading HVDC Thyristor Valves and HVDC Controls & Protection. The contract is domestic and will be executed over multiple years. The order involves the design, supply, and execution of the refurbishment work.

The company clarified that neither the promoters nor promoter group or group companies have any interest in PGCIL, and the order does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

 

GE Vernova T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business. The company provides a versatile and robust range of solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generation sources onto the grid, providing utilities with the tools needed to support the increase in demand swiftly.

The Power Grid Corporation of India was established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The company is a 'Maharatna' firm under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 30 September 2025, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

Shares of GE Vernova T&D fell 1.15% to Rs 2,936.30 while shares of Power Grid Corporation of India declined 0.96% to Rs 260.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Slips 3.18%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Slips 3.18%

Network People Services Technologies Ltd Surges 2.02%

Network People Services Technologies Ltd Surges 2.02%

Tech Selloff Drags U.S. Markets Lower as Energy Stocks Rally on Crude Rebound

Tech Selloff Drags U.S. Markets Lower as Energy Stocks Rally on Crude Rebound

INR extends further gains under Rs 91 per dollar mark

INR extends further gains under Rs 91 per dollar mark

ACME Solar Holdings secures debt funding of Rs 4,725 cr from Indian financial institutions

ACME Solar Holdings secures debt funding of Rs 4,725 cr from Indian financial institutions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVedanta DemergerGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon