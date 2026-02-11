Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amco India standalone net profit declines 77.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Amco India standalone net profit declines 77.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 0.04% to Rs 28.53 crore

Net profit of Amco India declined 77.27% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 28.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales28.5328.54 0 OPM %1.583.82 -PBDT0.481.18 -59 PBT0.210.91 -77 NP0.150.66 -77

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

