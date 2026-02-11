Amco India standalone net profit declines 77.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.04% to Rs 28.53 crore

Net profit of Amco India declined 77.27% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 28.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.28.5328.541.583.820.481.180.210.910.150.66

