Midwest Gold reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Midwest Gold reported to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.00.260-203.851.07-1.091.06-1.111.06-1.11

