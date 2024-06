Ami Organics Unit I successfully completes PMDA Japan GMP inspection

Ami Organics' manufacturing facility, Unit I situated at Sachin, Surat which is involved in manufacturing of various intermediates for Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients, has undergone a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection by Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency, Japan (PMDA") starting 04 June 2024.

The inspection has concluded successfully on 07 June 2024 without any critical/major observation.

