Sharda Motor Industries announces schedule for buyback of shares

Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Sharda Motor Industries announced the schedule of activities for buyback of shares.
Buyback Opening Date - 11 June 2024
Buyback Closing Date - 18 June 2024
Last date of receipt of completed Tender Forms and other specified documents by the Registrar - 18 June 2024
Last date of completion of settlement of bids by the Clearing Corporation/ BSE - 25 June 2024
The company is proposing to buyback up to 10,27,777 equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 2 each at a price of Rs 1,800 per share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 184.99 crore.
First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

