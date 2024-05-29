Sales rise 6.27% to Rs 177.34 croreNet profit of Amines & Plasticizers rose 51.35% to Rs 12.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.27% to Rs 177.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 74.16% to Rs 39.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 647.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 597.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
